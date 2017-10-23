US SIF Foundation Releases Resource Guide for Retail Investors: “Getting Started in Sustainable and Impact Investing”

In response to rapidly growing demand for sustainable, responsible and impact (SRI) investing, the US SIF Foundation recently released a new guide for retail investors, “Getting Started in Sustainable and Impact Investing.” This resource is a concise guide for retail, non-accredited investors exploring investment options such as mutual funds, ETFs and direct ownership of stocks, as well as information on seeking professional investment help. Download the guide here – www.ussif.org/files/Publications/Retail_Investor_Guide.pdf

The US SIF Foundation reports a 33 percent growth in SRI assets under professional management in the United States from $6.57 trillion in 2014 to $8.72 trillion in 2016. However, most of this activity has been among institutional investors, which have ready access to professional SRI expertise, networks and associations.

“As interest in sustainable and impact investing expands, our goal in creating this guide was to provide a starting point for individuals who want to make a positive societal impact with their investments but aren’t sure where to begin,” said Lisa Woll, CEO of US SIF.

A 2017 study by the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing found 75 percent of individual investors expressing interest in sustainable investing. Similarly, the findings of a 2016 survey by Natixis Global Asset Management of 401k and other defined contribution plan participants also demonstrated interest in sustainable investments — 64 percent were concerned about the environmental, social and ethical records of the companies in which they invested, while 74 percent said they’d like to see more socially responsible investments in their retirement plan offering.

The guide includes information on mutual funds, ETFs, direct ownership of stocks, and community-oriented cash and fixed income products, including banks and credit unions. The guide concludes with information on the best ways to seek investment advice from a financial professional.

About US SIF: The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment is the leading voice advancing sustainable, responsible and impact investing across all asset classes. Our mission is to rapidly shift investment practices toward sustainability, focusing on long-term investment and the generation of positive social and environmental impacts. US SIF members include investment management and advisory firms, mutual fund companies, research firms, financial planners and advisors, broker-dealers, community investing organizations, nonprofit associations, and pension funds, foundations and other asset owners. The US SIF 8th US SIF Annual Conference will take place from May 30-June 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.

US SIF is supported in its work by the US SIF Foundation, a 501(C)(3) organization that undertakes educational, research and programmatic activities to advance the mission of US SIF, including offering trainings for advisors and other financial professionals on the Fundamentals of Sustainable and Impact Investment. Learn more at www.ussif.org