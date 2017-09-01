TONIIC T100: Insights from Impact Advisors and Consultants 2017

This New Report Offers Insights From 37 Impact Advisors and Consultants who are Transforming the Financial Service Industry

Toniic Institute, the global action community for impact investors recently released T100: Insights from Impact Advisors and Consultants 2017. This is the second report in the T100 Research Project, a longitudinal study of 100% impact investing portfolios of Toniic members.

In this new report, 37 impact advisors and consultants from 12 countries, partnering with 38 of Toniic’s 100% Impact Network members, open the door to their impact practices to demystify, inspire and activate both investors and the financial services industry. While today there are more impact firms and product offerings to choose from than ever before, information on impact intermediaries, especially for private asset owners, remains sparse despite the growth of the industry.

“As a trusted third party, Toniic can aggregate information through the T100 Project, and help investors and advisors learn from what’s happening on the frontier of impact investing,” said Toniic CEO Adam Bendell. “With this second report in the T100 project, we complement the initial findings of the ‘T100: Launch’ report with the perspective of active impact advisors and consultants in the field, helping private and institutional investors moving to 100% impact in their portfolios.”

“What we see is a dedicated, articulate, optimistic, innovative, and definitely persistent group of entrepreneurial founders as well as large company intrapreneurs,” said Lisa Kleissner, co-founder of Toniic and its 100% Impact Network. “Beyond fulfilling their clients’ impact needs, they are building new impact products and services, and volunteering their time to strengthen and grow the impact ecosystem. All of them, while cognizant of the challenges, are optimistic there are solutions and a bright future for impact.”

Impact advisors and consultants surveyed are reporting:

• A significant increase in the depth and diversity of the impact intermediary offering, with sector growth led by client demand. That demand is led by women and millennials asking for values-aligned investment opportunities.

• Challenges, like impact measurement and access to appropriate investment opportunities, remain, but none deemed insurmountable.

• Accomplishments and optimism as milestones are being achieved. Survey respondents shared success stories, from engaging with new impact clients and transitioning existing clients into impact, to creating new products, and becoming a viable 100% impact advisory business.

• Financial returns are on target. Clients target mostly market-rate financial returns. In some situations, clients want and intermediaries are finding high impact investments targeting sub-commercial returns.

• Looking to the future, all surveyed agree. Outlook = Growth. Respondents anticipate growth in the number of investors, advisors, and consultants in the space, growth in the breadth and depth of products and services available, and growth in talent entering the ecosystem.

As one advisor concluded, “At the end of the day, it is all about moving past the noise in the system to get to the more important task of co-creating the long-term plan for our planet.”

The T100: Insights from Impact Advisors and Consultants 2017 report is available for download at www.toniic.com/T100

Podcast interviews with five advisors supporting Toniic members, conducted by Toni Johnson of Mission OutLoud with support from the Heron Foundation, are available at www.toniic.com/T100

About Toniic and the T100 Project

Toniic is the global action community for impact investors. Toniic’s members in more than 20 countries share a vision of a global financial system creating positive social and environmental impact. Toniic’s mission is to empower impact investors.

Toniic 100% Impact Network members, a sub-group of the Toniic membership, have committed to move an entire investment portfolio into 100% impact across asset classes. Portfolios range in size from less than $2 million to more than $300 million for an aggregated commitment of close to $4 billion.

The T100 Project is a longitudinal study of the portfolios of some of those investors. It reveals insights into the impact journey and feasibility of 100% impact investing. The T100 project includes periodic reports, issue briefs, videos and podcasts, and the Toniic Diirectory, a peer-sourced directory of over 1,000 impact investments across all asset classes. For more information, visit www.toniic.com/T100 or contact us at T100@toniic.com