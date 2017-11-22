The SRI Conference Announces 2017 SRI Service Award Winners

The annual award recognizes Sustainable, Responsible, Impact Investment Industry Leadership. Richard Liroff and Cliff Feigenbaum named as 2017’s most influential leaders in SRI.

The SRI Conference (www.sriconference.com), which hosted more than 800 investment professional attendees in early November, honored Richard Liroff, founder and executive director of Investor Environmental Health Network (www.iehn.org), and Cliff Feigenbaum, founder and managing editor of GreenMoney Journal (http://GreenMoneyJournal.com), with the 2017 SRI Service Award.

The annual Award recognizes individuals that demonstrate a range of contributions to the field, including industry leadership, significant innovations, high standards of ethical conduct, cooperation and communication and success in expanding the influence of investing for a sustainable future.

Under Mr. Liroff’s leadership, IEHN is now a collaborative partnership of investors representing $55 billion in assets under management (AUM) and who encourage companies to reduce and eliminate toxic chemicals in products and supply chains. The organization’s work has also contributed to the Chemical Footprint Project (www.chemicalfootprint.org), which aims to measure and report on global chemical use, and is currently supported by investors with $2.3 trillion AUM.

Mr. Feigenbaum has acted as an independent voice increasing the awareness and growth of SRI, environmental, social and governance issues, and corporate social responsibility for over two decades. He has helped his readers make informed financial decisions from the stock market to the supermarket through his work as a long-standing industry leader since 1992.

“Richard and Cliff’s work in the SRI space and their positions as leaders have been crucial to helping investors embrace the idea that purpose and profit are not mutually exclusive,” said Steve Schueth, producer of The SRI Conference and president of First Affirmative Financial Network. “Thanks to their great efforts, investors are actively making a positive impact on today’s most pressing environmental and social challenges.”

The 28th annual SRI Conference attendees were offered an opportunity to cast ballots for the recipients of this year’s award. Votes yielded the winning results, and the 2016 SRI Service Award winner, Lincoln Pain, presented the award.

To learn more about the SRI Service Award and past winners, please visit: www.sriconference.com

ABOUT THE SRI CONFERENCE

The 28th annual SRI Conference was held November 1–3, 2017 at the Hotel del Coronado (www.hoteldel.com) in San Diego, CA. Produced by The SRI Conference and Community, LLC in collaboration with many organizations working to direct investment capital toward the creation of a truly sustainable future, The SRI Conference is the premier annual forum for investment professionals and investors engaged in sustainable, responsible, impact (SRI) investing. Conference participants include investment professionals, institutional investors, and related organizations. The program features educational sessions and opportunities to network with hundreds of like-minded individuals, organizations, and leaders in the field of sustainable, responsible, impact investing. The 2018 SRI Conference will be held in Colorado Springs at The Broadmoor Hotel in early November.