Practical guide to impact investing lays out how individual investors, family offices, financial advisors and foundations can generate social and environmental value through capital investing.

With greater demand than ever for investments that provide social and environmental benefits as well as financial returns, ImpactAssets announced in December the release of The ImpactAssets Handbook for Investors: Generating Social and Environmental Value Through Capital Investing — the newest resource of advice and specific guidance on how to engage in impact investing. Details – www.anthempress.com/the-impactassets-handbook-for-investors

Published by Anthem Press and edited by Jed Emerson, Senior Fellow at ImpactAssets, the ImpactAssets Handbook offers readers a wealth of unique insights—from a deep understanding of the issues and considerations that shape impact investing to specific guidance on how to develop a Total Portfolio impact investing strategy.

“The ImpactAssets Handbook for Investors takes a sledgehammer to the fossilized mind-set that financial returns are all that matter,” said Seth Goldman, Co-founder and TeaEO Emeritus, Honest Tea. “Jed Emerson and his coauthors give color and texture to an approach to investment and business that is changing our economy more effectively than government.”

In addition to discussions of portfolio structure and strategy, the handbook offers an overview of due diligence necessary to assess potential investments, a discussion of communications and performance measurement issues, and other factors key to managing capital for multiple returns.

“This handbook is a true collaboration of leading impact investors and is being published at a critical time for financial advisors and investors,” said Emerson. “With almost an insatiable interest in impact investing and a growing need for investing capital that generates beneficial social or environmental impact alongside a financial return, the handbook cuts through the jargon to provide clear advice and guidance.”

Book contributors share their expertise in impact investing and include:

• Tim Freundlich, President, ImpactAssets

• Brad Harrison, Director, Threshold Group

• Amy Hartzler, Founder, Do Good Better

• Jennifer Kenning, Co-Founder, Align

• Sara Olsen, Founder, SVT Group

• Sandra Osborne, Investments Director, ImpactAssets

• Kris Putnam-Wakerly, Founder, Putnam Consulting Group

• Stephanie Cohn-Rupp, Managing Director, Threshold Group

• Lindsay Smalling, Producer Curator, SOCAP

• Matthew Weatherley-White, Co-Founder and Managing Director, The CAPROCK Group

“For investors who are serious about tackling social and environment issues, and considering making impact investments, this book is highly recommended,” said Amit Bouri, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Global Impact Investing Network. “It is grounded in practical information, pragmatic advice and persuasive examples. It challenges traditional thinking, debunks myths and misperceptions about this powerful model of social change and makes impact investing accessible to an ever-widening circle of investors determined to change the world.”

About the Author

Jed Emerson is the chief impact strategist for ImpactAssets, a nonprofit financial services firm and is an internationally recognized author and thought leader within the field of impact investing. He has led, co-founded and served on the board of directors of a variety of impact funds, social enterprises and family office investment committees. More at- www.blendedvalue.org/about-jed-emerson

About ImpactAssets

ImpactAssets (www.impactassets.org) is a nonprofit financial services firm that increases the flow of capital into investments delivering financial, social and environmental returns. ImpactAssets’ donor-advised fund (“The Giving Fund”) and field-building initiatives enable philanthropists, other asset owners and their wealth advisors to advance social or environmental change through investment and granting.

About The Giving Fund

The Giving Fund (www.impactassets.org/our_products/giving_fund) is an innovative donor advised fund that empowers donors to increase the impact of their giving by combining it with strategic sustainable and responsible investing to build a sophisticated philanthropic endowment. Donors recommend how The Giving Fund’s assets are invested across a range of leading impact investment options including community investment, turnkey portfolios, private debt and equity funds, seed venture and custom investments. The Giving Fund currently has $350M in total assets.