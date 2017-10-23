Six New Issuers Join ImpactUs Marketplace

Financial technology provider ImpactUs announced in Sept and October the onboarding of six additional issuers to its impact investing platform, ImpactUs Marketplace. The Marketplace is a community-driven fintech platform offering institutions, individuals and financial advisors an extensive range of private impact investing opportunities.

The first four issuers* are mission-driven organizations dedicated to building strong, healthy and successful communities. Information on the other two issuers is below.

Coastal Enterprises, Inc.: A national leader in rural business development, CEI helps to grow good jobs, environmentally-sustainable enterprises, and shared prosperity in Maine and across the country.

Enterprise Community Investment, Inc.: Enterprise Community Investment, Inc., part of the Enterprise Community Partners family of companies, improves communities and lives by bringing capital to developments that make well-designed homes affordable.

Iroquois Valley Farms REIT: An early adopter of the ImpactUs Marketplace, Iroquois Valley Farms has added its REIT to the platform to enable investors to directly support the growth of the organic food movement by supporting regenerative organic farmers.

MicroVest Capital Management LLC: Founded in 2003, MicroVest applies a commercial framework to investing in unbanked and under-served markets to address financial inclusion by investing in financial intermediaries serving unbanked and underserved communities around the world.

* Some of these issuers’ offerings are only available to accredited investors. Investing in private investments requires high risk tolerance, low liquidity concerns, and long-term commitments. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment.

“These four organizations are now part of the growing number of mission-driven institutions realizing the power that technology, coupled with formal investment administration services, can have in broadening their reach to current and prospective impact investors,” said Reginald Stanley, President and CEO of ImpactUs.

“While ImpactUs Marketplace is the platform through which these issuers seek to receive investments, these organizations are central to furthering our mission of creating thriving communities,” said Liz Sessler, Vice President of ImpactUs. “The issuers allow investors to seek returns in the form of affordable housing and healthcare, employment, sustainable agriculture, microfinance and more.”

ImpactUs provides the technological infrastructure to seamlessly connect investors and advisors with mission-driven institutions, providing end-to-end transactional and capital management capabilities. As a broker dealer, ImpactUs harnesses technology to make impact investing more accessible.

ImpactUs Marketplace is open to investors looking to increase their purpose-driven investments. Those interested in learning about these investment opportunities and more can log onto www.ImpactUsMarketplace.com to register.

The foundational support necessary to launch ImpactUs was provided by some of the leading organizations in the social impact sphere, including MacArthur Foundation, Ford Foundation, Kellogg Foundation, Enterprise Community Partners and City First Enterprises.

ImpactUs Marketplace Welcomes Two New Issuers to its Online Impact Investing Platform

At the SOCAP17, impact investing’s leading industry conference, in October financial technology provider ImpactUs (www.impactusmarketplace.com) has announced two new issuers to its impact investing platform, ImpactUs Marketplace—a community-driven site that offers institutions, individuals and financial advisors an extensive range of private impact investing opportunities.

The two issuers* are mission-driven organizations dedicated to building strong, healthy and successful communities.

Low Income Investment Fund (LIIF): LIIF is a national community capital organization that has invested more than $2 billion to build healthy, vibrant communities and create pathways of opportunity for over 2 million low income people.

Meow Wolf: An arts and entertainment company that creates immersive, interactive experiences to transport audiences of all ages into fantastic realms of story. This certified B Corp transforms community spaces with 400,000 visits in the last 12 months at its Santa Fe, New Mexico location. The company provides living wages to artists, advancing the arts and creative economy.

* Some of these issuers’ offerings are only available to accredited investors. Investing in private investments requires high risk tolerance, low liquidity concerns, and long-term commitments. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment.

The new issuers added to the platform mark a milestones for ImpactUs. Meow Wolf is ImpactUs’ first early-stage venture and first issuer that brings a creativity lens to impact investing through the ImpactUs Marketplace. The Low Income Investment Fund (LIIF) is the first Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) on the platform available to non-accredited investors.

“These two organizations are the newest examples of a growing number of mission-driven institutions that are expanding their reach to prospective impact investors and bolstering support for their current investors by utilizing our technology and administrative services,” said Reginald Stanley, President and CEO of ImpactUs.

“Organizations like these are vital to our shared-mission of creating flourishing communities through impact investments. We’re excited to make our services and technology available to help these institutions connect with investors that share their vision for vibrant and supportive communities,” said Liz Sessler, Vice President of ImpactUs. “Investors can seek both financial and impact returns in the (areas or sectors) of affordable housing, healthcare, employment, and now, the arts, through these issuers.”

Those interested in learning about these investment opportunities and more can log onto www.ImpactUsMarketplace.com to register.

About ImpactUs ImpactUs Marketplace simplifies the impact investing process. It provides investors, advisors, and impact organizations greater choice at accessible costs while directing more capital to funds and projects that seek to deliver community, societal, and environmental benefits. Every day, ImpactUs connects investors with purpose, creating more equitable and thriving communities.

The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation and may not be treated as an offer or solicitation (i) in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law; (ii) to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation; (iii) if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The issuers named in this press release can only be marketed in certain jurisdictions only.

All securities related activity is conducted through ImpactUs Marketplace LLC a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC, located at 1875 Connecticut Ave., NW 10th Floor, Washington, DC 20009. ImpactUs does not make investment recommendations and this communication should not be construed as a recommendation for any security offering named in this press release. Private investments are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with private investments. Securities sold through private investments are not publicly traded and are intended for investors who do not have a need for a liquid investment.

Enterprise Community Investment, Inc. (“ECI”, together with its affiliates, “Enterprise”) is a Maryland corporation exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). ECI’s business lines include, among other things, directly and through its affiliates, the syndication of Low Income Housing Tax Credits, multifamily mortgage financing and other structured finance products. ECI’s directors are appointed by Enterprise Community Partners, Inc. (“Partners”).

Partners is a tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Code and is a founding member of ImpactUs Marketplace LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“ImpactUs”), a registered broker-dealer and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ImpactUs’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed a manager and CEO, who manages the company’s day to day affairs.