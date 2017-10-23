LIFT Economy named to the “Best for the World” 2017 List

LIFT Economy was recently recognized for creating extraordinary positive impact as a business based on an independent, comprehensive assessment administered by the nonprofit B Lab. Honorees are featured on B the Change, the digital Medium publication produced by B Lab, at http://www.bthechange.com. LIFT Economy was honored on three separate lists: the 2017 Best for the World Overall list, the 2017 Best for Workers list, and 2017 Best for the Long Term list.

The Best for the World Overall list is the most prestigious. This means that LIFT Economy (www.lifteconomy.com) scored in the top 10 percent of more than 2,100 Certified B Corporations across all categories on the B Impact Assessment. LIFT’s mission is to create, model and share a locally self-reliant economy that works for the benefit of all life.

The B Impact Assessment measures a company’s positive impact on its workers, community, customers and the environment. To certify as B Corporations, companies like LIFT Economy must complete the full assessment and have their answers verified by B Lab.

The full B Impact Assessment evaluates a company’s environmental performance, employee relationships, diversity, involvement in the local community, the impact a company’s product or service has on those it serves, and more.

The 176 Best for the World Overall honoree companies come from 75 different industries and 25 countries. Additional 2017 Best for the World Overall honorees include: Patagonia, Beneficial State Bank, Cooperative Home Care Associates, and Dr. Bronner’s.

“Companies like LIFT Economy exemplify what it means for a business to be a good citizen,” says Jay Coen Gilbert, co-founder of B Lab. “We’re proud to recognize their achievement. Best for the World is the only list of businesses making the greatest positive impact that uses comprehensive, comparable, third-party-validated data about a company’s social and environmental performance.”

A total of 846 Certified B Corporations were named 2017 Best for the World Honorees, including: Seventh Generation, National Co+op Grocers and Business Development Bank of Canada. Forty-eight countries are represented, including Afghanistan, Kenya, Nicaragua and Turkey. The selection criteria for Best for the World honorees are available at http://bit.ly/29ZYRSp

Today there are more than 2,100 Certified B Corporations across more than 130 industries and 50 countries, unified by one common goal: to redefine success in business. Any company can measure and manage social and environmental performance at http://bimpactassessment.net

More on the 2017 BEST FOR THE WORLD Honorees

846 Companies Leading the Way to a Shared and Durable Prosperity for All



There is little debate about the future world in which we’d like to live: It is a world in which all people enjoy high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose; safe and neighborly communities that enrich our families; and a healthy environment for us and our grandchildren’s grandchildren.

Yet, like David facing Goliath, we too face forces that can feel unbeatable: the overwhelming power of amoral global capital markets; failing political institutions; and rising inequality, sea levels, discontent, and violence, both seemingly random and institutional.

As business leaders and as citizens, what will we choose to do in our moment of decision?

We don’t have to bend to conventional wisdom; nor do we have to stand alone. There is a global movement of people using the power of business to achieve a higher purpose than profit maximization. They strive to use business as a force for good: good for workers, good for communities, good for the environment. They redefine success in business by competing to be not just best in the world, but best for the world.

Today, leaders of this global community standing up to Goliaths are honored on B Lab’s annual Best for the World list. You can also read stories highlighting honorees from this year’s lists and review the Best for the World criteria here – https://bthechange.com/bestfortheworld/home

The 2017 Best for the World List

A total of 846 businesses across 52 industries from 48 countries are recognized on the full list of 2017 Best for the World honorees. The categories include: Best For the World Overall, Best for Workers, Best for Community, Best for Customers, Best for the Environment, Best for the Long Term, and Best for the World: Changemakers.

