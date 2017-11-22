Green Century, the First Fossil Fuel-Free Mutual Fund Family Reaches $500 Million

Green Century Capital Management announced recently that its assets under management (AUM) reached a new landmark, exceeding $500 million as of October 20, 2017. Green Century is the investment advisor to the first family of fossil fuel-free responsible and diversified mutual funds in the U.S. Green Century’s unique combination of three characteristics allows it to make an impact well beyond its size: Green Century invests in sustainable companies, leads a shareholder advocacy program and is owned by nonprofit organizations.

Green Century (www.greencentury.com) has grown 435% from $114.9 million in AUM as of 9/30/12 to over $500 million as of 10/20/17. Its growth has mirrored both the rise of interest in sustainable investing and the growth of global fossil fuel divestment campaigns.

“More than ever, people want to make an impact through their investments,” said Leslie Samuelrich, President of Green Century Capital Management. “We are a mission-driven firm seeking to provide competitive returns for investors who want to align their values and invest in sustainable companies. We are proud to work with our investors to transition away from industries that have misled the public and have driven the devastating effects of climate change that we are witnessing today with the latest rash of hurricanes and fires. Fossil fuel-free investing is not only possible, but it is a relatively easy way to act on your concerns while providing potential financial benefits for your investments.”

One out of every 5 dollars of professionally managed assets in the U.S. is now invested with some consideration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors according to US SIF, the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment.

“Investing using ESG performance ratings has been shown to be a valuable tool for investors and is now being adopted more widely. But, while many investors appreciate this risk management tool, they also want to have a ‘real world’ impact,” Samuelrich said. “I believe they turn to Green Century because of our commitment to help them invest for the future without compromising their values and our ability to make a difference on issues they care about, such as protecting tropical rainforests and promoting sustainable agriculture. Green Century also was founded by nine Public Interest Research Groups (PIRGs) and supports these environmental and public health non-profit organizations with 100% of the profits earned managing the Funds.”

Green Century offers three mutual funds – the Green Century MSCI International Index Funded (GCINX and GCIFX), the Green Century Equity Fund (GCEQX) and the Green Century Balanced Fund (GCBLX), a leader in investing in green bonds. The Green Century MSCI International Index is the first fossil fuel free responsible and diversified international index fund and had over $30M in AUM in its first year ended September 30, 2017.

You should carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. To obtain a Prospectus that contains this and other information about the Funds please click here: www.greencentury.com , email: info@greencentury.com , or call: 1-800-934-7336. Please read the Prospectus carefully before investing.

Stocks will fluctuate in response to factors that may affect a single company, industry, sector, country, region, or market as a whole and may perform worse than the market. Foreign securities are subject to additional risks such as currency fluctuations, regional economic and political conditions, differences in accounting, and other unique risks compared to investing in securities of U.S. issuers. Bonds are subject to risks including interest rate, credit, and inflation. The Funds’ environmental criteria limit the investments available to the Funds compared to mutual funds that do not use environmental criteria.

This information has been prepared from sources believed reliable. The views expressed are as of the date of publication and are those of the Advisor to the Funds. The Green Century Funds are distributed by UMB Distribution Services, LLC.

